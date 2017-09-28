Selkirk school’s hockey success

Hockey squads from Selkirk High SChool and around the town were up against tough competition recently in a festival at Earlston High School.

The S1s had a great time and came up with two wins out of four, with major improvements happening during each game.

The S2s put in a huge effort and managed a 2-2 draw; they also experienced their first in-game penalty corners, which went well.

The S3s had a fantastic result, winning 4-0,, while the senior team played exceptionally to win 5-0 at the final whistle.

All the teams came off feeling tired, because of it being early in the season, but were all proud of the resilience shown to achieve these final results.

Congratulations have also been extended from Selkirk High School to U16 players Charlie Jack and Molly Byers, on reaching the Scotland boys’ and girls’ squads respectively, and Caitlin Wright, who was selected for the South U18 squad.

Meanwhile, on the rugby field, Selkirk High School’s U16s delivered a much-improved performance in a recent midweek game, with everyone playing their part to defeat Knox U16s 57-26.

After losing the first try against the run of play, it was pretty much one-way traffic.

The rucking and tackling was much more effective and everyone was a lot more aggressive and hungrier for the ball. After some great play and running lines, Selkirk scored some brilliant tries and everything they did was at pace and with purpose.

The second half was much the same - again, Selkirk conceded the first try but went on to score more excellent touchdowns from a very dangerous back line, which was given a lot of ball to use from a hard-working pack.

Two young players making their debuts were singled out for praise - one who started in the front row, along with Dylan Dickie, who came on in the second half and scored a couple of tries after some very elusive running.

“Overall, it was a hugely impressive display and just shows what you can achieve when you work as a team,” said a spokesman.