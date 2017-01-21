Selkirk graced by new course record

The fifth Feel the Burns Hill Race, staged by Selkirk Fund Runners, took place on Sunday and attracted record entries this year – 221 started and 219 finished.

The event raised a very impressive £1750 for Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue and featured a new course record from Mark Sutherland.

This year also included a few newcomers - Jacob Adkin ran for the first time, finishing third, while Gavin Bryson, too young last year, put in an impressive first attempt, finishing fifth overall in 1.37.43.

There was also a prize hamper, donated by the Spotty Dog Deli, for ‘most improved runner’ this year, organised by Graeme Sutherland from Lauderdale Limpers. Phil Morris knocked an impressive 20 mins 21 secs from last year’s time. Thanks were also extended to Selkirk Co-op and Selkirk Sainsbury’s for donating shortbread and supplies, along with Darren Hoggan, of Waters Butchers in Selkirk, for making 250 haggis pies.

Organiser Sheila Cochrane said: “I’m chuffed to bits with the race, which seemed to go very smoothly thanks to all my loyal helpers on the day. As usual, they were amazing.” Results:

1 Mark Sutherland 1.33.30 (new record) Glasgow Uni, 2 Doug Tullie 1.36.11 (last year’s winner) Hunter Bog Trotters, 3 Jacob Adkin 1.37.16 Moorfoots.

Ladies - 1 Sophie Elise Horrocks 1.54.26 Rosendale Harriers (27th overall), 2 Morgan Windram-Geddes 1.55.22 Fife Athletic Club, 3 Clara Horswell 1.58.26 Shettleston Harriers.

Lady V40 - Fiona Dalgliesh 2.04.05 Gala Harriers. Lady V50 - Val Houston 2.10.19 Westerlands CCC. Lady V60 - Helen McPherson 2.46.41 Westerlands CCC.

Male V40 - Graham Nash 1.41.54 Carnethy. Male V50 - William Breckenridge 1.51.30 Shettleston. Male V60 - Frank McPartland 2.14.55 Haddington RC. Male V70 - Frank Birch 3.17.52 Teviotdale Harriers.

First local - Ian Bethune 2.13.30.