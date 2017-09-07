Selkirk boasts double Scottish dressage champion

Borders bred and ridden, a young horse became a double Scottish dressage champion last weekend.

EV Amore Mia took the Scottish Novice Dressage Championship and also became the Scottish Novice Freestyle (dressage to music) champion on the same day, with a stunning score of 78.61 per cent – the highest score in any of the 43 classes held at the Rockrose Equestrian Centre in East Lothian.

Owned and bred by Lindsay Moffat, of Selkirk, the five-year-old coloured mare went to Jade Struthers, near Kelso, to be schooled and competed.

Beginning in early June, EV Amore Mia has entered 12 competitions and won 11 of them. The only top spot she missed was at the British Under 25 Championships in Lincolnshire, where she came fourth out of 90 entries.

Lindsay Moffat was delighted with the weekend wins, saying: “It has been a stunning summer of success, something we could only have dreamed about. And to finish her season as a double Scottish champion is fantastic. I still can’t believe it. That is the end of our season and a wonderful high note. I am so proud of her and so grateful to Jade for her talent, skill and hard work.”

A gold standard rider, Jade quickly formed a close partnership with the horse, explaining: “We have ridden some very good tests this summer but, in the last one at the Scottish Championships, I felt it was the best we have done. She felt so powerful, fluent, harmonious and supple.

“She is a brilliant little power pack and has so much more to give. But we will take our time and not push too hard. I’m so proud of her.”