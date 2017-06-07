Second round of summer Borders athletics series

The second meeting of the season on the Border Games circuit is poised to take place on Sunday, with the staging of Hawick Games at Buccleuch Park.

The event, at the home of Hawick and Wilton Cricket Club, gets under way at 1pm.

Handicapper Don Campbell, of Lochgelly – who is celebrating his 20th year as a handicapper, as well as his 50 th year in the pro running game since making his debut as a 14-year -old competitor at Burntisland Highland Games – has named Berwick youngster Cameron Tindle as back marker for the 110 metres handicap, which is the main event on the Hawick card.

The talented TLJT youngster goes from minus two metres.

Worth looking out for in the Buccleuch Park sprint is Tindle’s training companion, Emily Dagg.

The Ancrum teenager gave an excellent account of herself in the 90 metres handicap at Earlston Games last weekend when coming in second, narrowly beaten in a photo finish by Hawick’s Daniel Elliot.

On this showing, Dagg is in with a good chance of gaining a Hawick victory.

The 10-heat event features other female athletes – including twin sisters Natasha and Samantha Turnbull, who both run from 22 metres.

Also among the field are Hawick pair Nicole Campbell (22m) and Philippa Robertson (20.5m), along with Kiera Angus of Leithenburn (26m), Nina Cessford of LJT (27m), Martha Douglas of Jed AC (22.5m) and Megan Busby of Carlisle (20m).

Colin Welsh of Kelso and Rory Anderson of Hawick are joint back markers in the 800 metres handicap from a mark of 30 metres.

Top race on the youths’ card is the 100 metres youths’ championship.

All runners go from scratch and the field consists of Angus Bryce (TLJT), Douglas Young (Kelso), Josh Abbott (Chirnside) and the Hawick trio of Ronan McKean, Fraser Clyne and Matty Newman.