Season’s first service for tennis club

Melrose Waverley Tennis Club had a very successful 2017 opening event last Sunday.

Members took part in an exciting American Tournament, with Colin MacBrayne and Liz Leitch the worthy winners.

Not only tennis was played, as members also had a very pleasant social afternoon with members enjoying refreshments and lots of chat.

Organisers reckoned it was also good to welcome some new potential members, who had come along to meet present members and find out about the club.

If any one else is interested in joining the club, they can find out all about it on Facebook, website www.mwtc.co.uk or by phoning 0183 582 3924.