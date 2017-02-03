Season’s first salmon from the Tweed

The first spring salmon of the season on the River Tweed has been landed.

Hertfordshire angler Rob Jameson made the lucky catch yesterday (Thursday) while fishing on Birgham Dub, on the Hedge End pool.

He hooked the 16lb Springer, a hen fish, while assisted by boatman Brian Douglas, early in the morning on a Temple Shrimp, Hardy 15’ Swift, Angel reel, and AFS line.

The fish, once verified, was safely released back into the river.

In keeping with tradition, a presentation of the Tweedside Tackle Trophy – crafted by local artist Jason Sweeney in 2007 – was presented to Rob by Caroline Pilcher, of Tweedside Tackle in Bridge Street, Kelso.

Rob is the 11th angler to win this prestigious prize and, in addition to the trophy (which remains on show in the shop), he received a certificate and a Tweedside Tackle goodie bag.

Meanwhile, the Tweedside Tackle Decanter is still up for grabs, as the first salmon of the season has still to be caught from KAA Teviot Water.