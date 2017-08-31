Running school is top of the class

Members of the Kelso-based Adie Gray Running School gathered in the town’s Shedden Park recently after another very successful season on the track.

Adult and youth members of the club have won 34 first places in Borders Athletics and Scottish Highland Games meetings over the season.

The most recent of these successes came at Birnam Highland Games last Saturday (August 26), when the team pulled off five winning places, including all three podium spots in the 90m sprint.