Runners sign off at Morebattle

The curtain comes down on the Border open athletic season with the staging of Morebattle Games this Saturday.

The main event on a full programme is the 110 metres handicap which, consists of seven heats.

Back marker for the bill topper is former New Year sprint victor Dylan Ali, of Hawick, who is off 2.5 metres.

Going from a mark of six metres is Hawick’s Glyn Desport, defending his Morebattle sprint title from a year ago.

Making the short trip from Kelso to compete on the ‘Tofts’ running track are Kelso trio Connor Gillan (8.5m), Dave McKay (17.5m) and John Fleming (12m).

Other Border runners in action could include Marshall Smith (14m), Craig Smith (10.5m), Scott Elliot (20m), Martha Douglas (22.5m), Tommy Finkle (14.5m), James Park (13m), Terry Marshall (9m), Cameron Clamp (9,5m) and Iskan Barskanmay (8.5m). Another sprint event on the card is the ladies’ 100 metres handicap, which features Border girls Laura Munro (18m), Phillipa Robertson (20m), Rianna Sterricks (21m) and Kiera Angus (32m).

Peebles youngster Kobe Stevens runs from a back mark spot of 55 metres in the 1600 metres handicap.

Ex-Kelso United footballer Damien McNulty (190m), Jamie Waugh (215m),

Dean Whiteford (107.5m), Colin Welsh (60m) and Matt Dougal (60m). are among the Border distance runners set to compete in the mile.