Runners on their marks for Selkirk Games on Saturday

The Border open athletic season continues with the staging of Selkirk Games at Philiphaugh on Saturday, writes John Slorance.

Main race on a full programme is the 110 metres handicap, which consists of nine heats.

Sprint back marker is Tom Holligan of Edinburgh AC, a previous winner at Philiphaugh.

Glyn Desport of Hawick, who won his home town games sprint last weekend from a handicap of eight metres, competes from 6.5 m this time.

Bidding for glory for Selkirk are the father and son team of Colin Bruce (15.5m) and Craig Bruce (9m), plus Geoff Keen (15.5m) and Craig Douglas (25.5m).

TLJT pair Emily Dagg and Greg Turnbull, who both reached the finals of 2017’s Earlston and Hawick Games sprints, go from marks of 19m and 5.5m respectively.

Other Border runners include Jedburgh twosome Iskan Barskanmay (8m) and Scott Elliot (20m), Connor Gillan (8.5m), Fraser Neil (9m) of Kelso, Hawick’s James Parker (6m) and Philippa Robertson (20.5m), Rianna Sterricks of Leithenburn (22m) and Samantha Turnbull of Peebles (22m).

Colin Welsh of Kelso (55m), Kobe Stevens of Moorfoot (60m), Langholm’s Ryan Milligan (105m), Dean Whiteford of Innerleithen (115m) and the only lady runner of the race, Hawick’s Ishbel Inglis (385m), are among the Borders representatives in the 1600m handicap.