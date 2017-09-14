Runners and riders in action at Peebles

The penultimate event in the Borders Triathlon series took place last Sunday in the form of the Peebles Duathlon.

Action started at Peebles Swimming Pool at 9am when runners took off on a 5k route along the banks of the Tweed on a dull and breezy day.

Competitors then got on their bikes for a 12-mile cycle on the B7062 to Cardrona village and back before completing the circuit with another 5k run.

Falkirk’s Stuart Paterson won the overall title with Sarah Scott, from Edinburgh, grabbing the honours in the female section.

Borders athletes Leahn Parry (Lauder), Michelle Short (Hawick) and Marie Renwick (Jedburgh) also got their names on the honours board.

Live Borders host all the events in the series, which takes place at Galashiels, Selkirk, Hawick, Eyemouth and Kelso, with the season finale at Peebles on Sunday, September 24, preceded by a junior triathlon and Come and Tri event on the Saturday.

Neil Renton, Live Borders sports development officer, said: “Duathlon and triathlon are continuing to go from strength to strength in the Borders with people coming from near and far to test themselves at six beautiful locations throughout the region.”

Entries are now closed for the Peebles Triathlon and Junior Triathlon but there are still some spaces left for the Come and Tri event on Saturday, September 23. For more information email triathlon@live borders.org.uk

Peebles Duathlon results:

Overall male: 1 Stuart Paterson 1:13.38, 2 Sean Calder 1:15.19, 3 Leahn Parry 1:15:35.

Overall female: 1 Sarah Scott 1:25.48, 2 Joanne Clark 1:27.46, 3 Michelle Short 1:30.40.

Category winners: Male Vintage, Allan MacAulay 1:51.26. Female Vintage, Marie Renwick 2:07.58. Male Super Vet, David Ross 1:17.04. Female Super Vet, Valerie Martin 1:31.56. Male Vet, Leahn Parry 1:15.35. Female Vet, Joanne Clark 1:27.46. Senior Male, Stuart Paterson 1:13.38. Senior Female, Sarah Scott 1:25.48.