Roxy members enjoy country life

The orienteering season is well under way for 2017, with two rounds of the Scottish Urban League already completed – and enthusiasts from Roxburgh Reivers heavily involved.

Round one was based at Heriot’s School in Edinburgh and took in parts of the University, Royal Mile, Calton Hill and Grassmarket, before a steep climb back to the school, while some competitors had the added hurdle of an anti-Trump march to negotiate.

Hawick’s Lindsey Knox continued her good form, having won the first two rounds of the UK League at Belper and Cramlington, with another win.

Ian Maxwell came close to winning M55 but was beaten by 12 seconds, while Kirstin Maxwell had a good run to finish third on the women’s open course.

Prizegiving for the 2016 series took place at the end of the race, with Lindsey Knox and Southdean resident Pauline McAdam taking first and second in W55.

Douglas Henderson and Kirstin Maxwell finished second overall in their classes, and Ian Maxwell took third place.

Round two of the league was back in Edinburgh last Sunday, this time in the Drumbrae area. Having missed a control in round one, Robin Sloan made amends by winning the M65 class by a good margin.

Kirstin Maxwell improved her position with a second place and Ian Maxwell had another close race for second, this time being beaten by 31 seconds.

The next local event is at Lanton Woods on Saturday, February 18, with courses to suit all abilities. More details at www.roxburgh reivers.org.uk