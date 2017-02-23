‘Rose prove a thorn in opposing sides

Precision passing and sharp shooting were to the fore when the Borders Primary Netball Finals, organised by Live Borders Active Schools, were played at the Queens Centre in Galashiels.

Having made it through area qualifiers, 10 schools battled it out for the Cup, playing in pools of five, then cross-over ties to decide finalists.

Pool A contained Denholm, Parkside, West Linton, Broomlands and Langlee, while Pool B featured Priorsford, Chirnside, Knowepark, Burnfoot and Melrose.

Pool A proved to be a highly contested group, with all five schools finishing on the same amount of points – eight. It then went down to ‘goals scored’ to decide the winners and runners-up.

Langlee had scored the most goals – seven – but, with both West Linton and Denholm on six points, a first ever ‘golden goal’ was called for to decide who took the second semi-final slot.

Following some enterprising play, West Linton scored first and progressed to play Pool B winners Melrose in the cross overs, with Langlee coming up against Chirnside. Results were: Langlee 1, Chirnside 5; Melrose 2, West Linton 1.

Melrose saved their best until last and ran out victorious with a 7-2 win in the final against Chirnside to be crowned the 2017 Border Netball Champions.

Live Borders Active Schools co-ordinator Gemma Ross commented: “It was a particularly exciting competition this year because teams were very evenly matched.

“Pool A results show just how close it was, with everyone finishing on the same points – something which has never happened before in this competition.

“The amount of good sportsmanship and work ethic throughout the morning was fantastic to see and the girls were all a real credit to their schools.

“Thanks must go to all school staff, PE teachers and parents who helped prepare pupils for the competition, as well as all those who assisted with umpiring on the day – the competition simply couldn’t run if it wasn’t for this group of volunteers.”

Jamie Wallace. deputy head teacher at Melrose Primary School, said: “We were so proud of the girls. They performed fantastically and worked so well together as a team.”

Further thanks were expressed to the girls and their coach, Shona Brett, for their commitment.