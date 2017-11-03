Riders pedal to Peebles for 2018 Enduro championship

Hillside Outside Ltd., Peebles-based organiser of the Tweedlove bike festival and Triple Crown enduro series, is to host the 2018 BEMBA British Enduro mountain bike championships, with British cycle brand Whyte Bikes as title partner.

The race will be held in the Tweed Valley over the weekend of June 9-10 and organisers are promising a big production for the event weekend.

“We’re delighted to attract such a big race to the Tweed Valley – we’ll be pulling out all the stops to make sure it reflects its position as the most significant championship in British mountain bike racing,” said event director, Neil Dalgleish.

“Enduro is the most popular discipline in mountain biking now, so this is where the action is.”

Organisers are working with forestry officials and landowners on a course which aims to showcase the best riding in the valley.

“We have some of the best trails in the UK here in the Tweed Valley, and a community which will welcome the riders warmly – so it should be a

fantastic event,” added Neil

The event is timed to coincide with the big TweedLove bike festival weekend (June 8-10, 2018), so organisers plan a real celebration of trail riding in what they say is the spiritual home of UK enduro.

UK bike brand Whyte Bikes was “the natural choice” to be headline sponsor, as Neil explained: “Whyte Bikes’ success over the last few years has been incredibly impressive and we’ve enjoyed working positively with them in the past.

“Their bikes demonstrate how well they understand riders’ needs in this country. We are proud to have such an awesome British

brand as title sponsor.”

Guy Farrant, managing director of Whyte Bikes, said: “Whyte is delighted to support the 2018 BEMBA (British Enduro Mountain Bike Association) British Enduro Championships as title partner.

“Having worked with Neil on TweedLove, we know his events are always well organised with a great vibe. We enjoy supporting enduro racing, as it’s both competitive and fun – as well as a perfect showcase for our UK developed bikes.

“This championship event will see the weekend warrior rubbing shoulders with pro-elite sponsored riders and is set to be the highlight of the UK season.”

The event looks set to attract many riders and a great deal of bike industry interest. Tweed Valley enduro races are already among the most popular in the country, with TweedLove’s Triple Crown series the best attended enduro series in the UK for the last two years.

The TweedLove production team has significant experience of creating and managing some of the country’s biggest mountain bike events, including hosting the UK’s only two visits of the Enduro World Series to date.

A full-scale expo and event village with a packed weekend of entertainment and other bike events is also planned.