Reivers hold off Viking raid

The Woll Golf Course has just hosted the inaugural Vikings v Reivers Golf Ryder Cup style competition played between Sweden and Scotland and specifically the two regions, the Scottish Borders and Blekinge in the south of Sweden. A team of 12 from Sweden competed against a team selected from Borders golf courses, with two rounds played at The Woll and one round at the Roxburghe in Kelso.

The contest resulted in a resounding 17-7 victory for the Reivers. A Borders team will be travelling to Sweden to play a return match in the near future.