Reivers hockey squad resumes with win

Ross High 1s 0, Fjordhus Reivers 5s 2

Playing in their first hockey match in the second half of the season, the ladies from Fjordhus Reivers 5s recorded an impressive 2-0 win against Ross High 1s in sub-zero termperatures at Tweedbank Sports Centre last Saturday.

Fjordhus Reivers dominated the match with intense attacking play throughout the match. The first goal was scored 12 minutes into the game with animpressive strike by player-coach Janet Jack.

Again, in the same half, Hannah McNair made a great solo run which ended with a well-deserved goal after 22 minutes.

The Reivers maintained their lead with great defensive work from Charlotte Fairburn and Hannah Miller, adding up to a great start to the season for the 5s.

Fjordhus Reivers 5s – Jack (PC), Davenport (GK), Laurie, Miller, Turnbull, Hogg, McNair, Duff, Logan, Fairburn, Douglas, Aitcheson, Goodfellow, Minniken, Shepherd.