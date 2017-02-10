Reivers hockey round-up

Glasgow University 1s 5, Fjordhus Reivers Ladies 1s 1

Fjordhus Reivers ladies 1s started the second half of the season with a rearranged match against Glasgow University last Sunday.

The game started at a ferocious pace, with both teams showing great determination. Glasgow University took the lead after a fast break by their strikers. Reivers fought on and soon afterwards a great ball from Maris Cawthorn down the line to Chloe Richardson, past the majority of the opposition, allowed Chloe to weave her way through the few remaining Glasgow defenders, giving off a pass to the back post which was finished off by Gwen Morton-Lloyd.

Another two quick breaks by the Glasgow team meant the first half ended with the Fjordhus girls trailing 3-1.

Despite this, Reivers fought on but couldn’t quite finish off the opportunities created because of a strong defensive unit. Glasgow Uni had the chance to increase their lead through a penalty stroke but it went wide.

However, soon afterwards, a well-executed drag flick from the opponents meant they increased their lead to 4-1.

Reivers had plenty good spells of passing but were denied any further goals by the strong defence and outstanding goalkeeping. Glasgow added another goal to their tally, making the final score 5-1.

Civil Service 1s 2, Fjordhus Reivers Ladies 3s 3

The Fjordhus Reivers 3s travelled to Mary Erskine’s on Saturday for their return match against Civil Service 1s.

The Reivers ladies took the game to Civil Service from the outset, putting on all the pressure. They displayed some excellent linked-up passing from the whole team throughout the game, enabling Emma Suddon to net a hat-trick in the first half. Half-time score was 1-3.

In the second half ,Reivers were a lot more composed on the ball and were unlucky not to score any additional goals, despite the efforts of Polly Bell. An unfortunate penalty corner against the 3s led to a second Civil Service goal, making the final score 2-3.

It was a good performance from all the players, and the ladies left Mary Erskine’s with the singing from nearby Murrayfield ringing in their ears.

Cala Edinburgh 5s 0, Fjordhus Reivers Ladies 5s 4

A hugely entertaining match was played at the weekend on a bitterly cold afternoon at Meggetland Sports Arena in Edinburgh. Fjordhus Reivers ladies 5s got off to a shaky start but ended up with a 4-0 win against Cala Edinburgh 5s.

Player coach Janet Jack received a well-placed ball from Molly Turnbull and powered in Reivers’ first goal in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Reivers were not producing their usual slick passes and positioning but great defending by Lily Towers, Meghan Campbell and Beth Logan kept Cala out.

The team were given a stern but inspirational team talk by player coach Janet Jack at half-time. This completely turned the game around and Reivers came out to dominate the second half. Brilliant passing between Lara Towers, Blyth Duff and Molly Turnbull set up a powerful finish for striker Tia Douglas.

Shortly after, Meghan Campbell made an impressive solo run down the right-hand side of the pitch and powered in Reivers’ third goal of the match. Then Blyth Duff hit a precision pass to Tia Douglas, who scored her second goal of the match.

Reivers 5s thus maintained their place at the top of the league table. Huge congratulations went to Holly Shepherd and Hannah Miller, who have moved up to the 2s.