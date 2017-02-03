Reivers hockey ladies stick to game plan

Fjordhus Reivers 2s 3, Livingston & West Lothian 0

The first game back after the winter break can often be a scrappy affair.

However, the Reivers 2s ladies turned on the style last weekend with a very confident and accomplished performance against a gritty Livingston side.

After a nervous first couple of minutes, and the defence of a penalty corner, the home side settled down and went to work with some slick passing and good movement, which proved difficult for their Livingston opponents to cope with.

The Reivers ladies worked tirelessly for each other, both in defence and attack, and were justly rewarded when skipper Ashley Robson turned the ball into the net from the back post after one of their many forays into the Livingston circle.

Reivers continued to press, both through the middle channel, with a confident Lauren Grant relishing her role in midfield, and Rachel Shiel and Emma Spence working hard down the flank. This, complemented by Laura Mclean tearing the defence apart with her trademark gallops, saw the Reivers in full flow.

Livingston had to try to change things around after the half-time break – however, the Reivers repelled their sporadic attacks with Jackie Wilson, Emma Grieve and Jenny Sharp to the fore in defence.

Midway through the second half, from a cleverly-worked penalty corner, the home side doubled their advantage, but such was their mindset that this was not enough.

Making clever and effective use of a strong bench, they played persistent, attacking hockey throughout the second period. This culminated in a fine third goal being scored by young Jodie Sinclair.

It wan an excellent Reivers performance, summed up in the dying minutes when a superb sweeping move saw the ball worked through seven players, over the length and breadth of the pitch, with Lauren Grant’s final strike on goal only being denied by a desperate Livingston stick.

In this form, the Reivers 2s ladies will relish the remainder of the season, in which they hope they’ll be a match for any team in the division.