Range of triathlon talent on show as Jets trio blazes a trail at Kelso

Athletes of all ages and abilities gathered in Kelso last weekend to take part in the penultimate event of the Live Borders 2017 Borders Triathlon Series, reports Fiona Scott.

Over 150 entrants arrived at Kelso Swimming Pool on Sunday to participate in either the main Sprint Triathlon, the fifth in the series, or the popular Come & Tri event.

Hartree JETS Triathlon Club, Edinburgh, continued its domination of the Borders Series, with Scott Robertson adding to his victory at Eyemouth by holding off Jets club-mates Daniel McFeely and Craig Goldie, who ran in second and third respectively.

Having notched a 10th place at the Galashiels event and fourth place at Selkirk, Robertson (28) aimed to improve his place on the overall leaders table with an aim to winning the Series outright.

He said: “There is huge competition among the Jets triathletes, especially me and Dan, as we compete in the same age category.

“We train hard and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses very well, and I am trying to use that to my advantage. It is going to be very close when we go to Peebles in

September.”

Many Borders athletes took to the course, with Galashiels veteran Katrona Methven taking her third series win on the bounce in the Female Vintage section.

Making the step up from Come and Try to the Sprint event, Hawick’s Sarah Phillips was delighted to complete the challenging course, which took in Stichill and Ednam during the cycle run.

The Live Borders Health and fitness advisor said: “It was quite hot and the cycle was a challenge.

“But it was worth it once you got to the top, as it really is a beautiful course. I felt I was ready for the step up and Kelso was the ideal place to do it, as it is a familiar course.

“I would always advise people who are thinking of doing a sprint triathlon to come and look at the course first, as it makes a big difference if you know what lies ahead of you.”

Live Borders development officer Neil Renton thanked everyone who took part and helped out at the event while local MP John Lamont, who also marshalled at the event, presented the trophies.

Kelso Sprint Triathlon Results

Male Overall: 1 Scott Robertson (1 hour 13 minutes and 12 seconds), 2 Daniel McFeely (01:14:15), 3 Craig Goldie (01:17:16).

Female: 1 Michelle Short (01:27:35), 2 Lesley Cook (01:30:11), 3 Melanie Hall (01:32:00).

First Male Vintage: Andrew Ker (01:50:04). First Female Vintage: Katrona Methven (01:45:14).

First Male Super Vet: David Ross (01:21:41).

First Male Vet: Craig Goldie (01:17:16).

First Female Vet: Suzanne Hay (01:24:38).

First Senior Male: Scott Robertson (01:13:12).

First Senior Female: Michelle Short (01:27:35).

Come & Tri Result

1 st Male, Ross Bagley (47 minutes 15 seconds); 1 st Female, Carole Page 51:21.

Full results and overall points board are available at: triathlon@liveborders.org.uk.

The final event in the Series will be the Peebles Come & Try events and Sprint Triathlon,

hosted by Peeebles Swimming Pool (01721 720 779), on Saturday, September 23 and

Sunday, September 24 respectively.

Peebles Sprint Triathlon

Distances: 750m swim, 19.14km cycle and 4.66km run.

Start time: Sprint start time 9.00am. Race registration 7.00am to 8.35am.

Peebles Come & Tri

Distances: 400m swim, 10.88km cycle and 2.33km run.

Start time: Come & Tri start time 1pm. Race registration opens at 12 noon.

For further information email triathlon@liveborders.org.uk