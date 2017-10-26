Quality on a quadbike!

Kelso farmer Michael Brewis is quad racing’s new 2017 Scottish champion.

The 34-year-old won the title by one point after the final round of the SACU Championship at Humbie, East Lothian, last weekend – having started the day with an eight-point deficit from series leader Paul Broomhead.

The three-race format saw the gap reduced to one point after two gruelling races in difficult, muddy conditions. But Brewis held his nerve and was leader of the pack as they set off from the start line for the third time.

The pressure became even greater when Brewis soon lost the lead to teenager Lorne Sinclair, leaving Broomhead bearing down on Brewis.

As spectators watched, the pair rode the race of their lives on the tricky track, with Broomhead on Brewis’ tail the whole way.

But Brewis held him off magnificently and crossed the chequered flag seconds ahead.

Another local quad racer, Robbie Wood (13), from Earlston, was also competing at Humbie in the youth section of the Scottish Championships and he won the 150cc 4 stroke geared event.