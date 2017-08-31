Petanque group hits rivals for six

Petanque teams from around Scotland descended last Sunday on the Kingsknowes Hotel in Galashiels for the annual Scottsih Triples, held for the first time at the hotel.

Ten teams, including three from the Borders, competed for the cup, which was won by the Sex Pisteols, pictured, who won all their six games.

The players were Colin Stewart, John Wilson and Derek Adam.

Runners-up were the team representing Melrose and Galashiels, MeGa, comprising Peter Harrington, Ron Anderson and Charlie Coward.