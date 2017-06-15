Peebles pair aim for UK golfing glory

The Peebles golfing pair of Lorna Rutherford and Sheila Horsburgh have qualified for the national final of the American Golf Ladies Championship, after a thrilling victory in the regional qualifying event.

They narrowly edged out Sue Horne and Elaine Mitchell of Thornton Golf Club in Fife, who claimed second place on countback after they tied with another Peebles pairing of June-Anne Clark and Martha Shortreed.

The Peebles and Thornton Golf Club pairs now progress to Ryder Cup venue, The Belfry, on September 7-8, where they will battle it out on the Brabazon course for the title of best Ladies Pair in the UK.

Sheila and Lorna secured victory with an impressive score of 44 points. They were pressed all the way to the 18th by the tow other duos, who eventually finished on the same score of 43.

After analysis of the back nine holes, ELaine and Sue were declared runners-up and booked their place at the Belfry.

In addition to the drama of qualifying, Stranraer golfer Katie Wright scored a hole-in-one, to the delight of all in attendance.

Both pairs will now join qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland in front of Sky Sports’ cameras at the Belfry Grand Final, where they will compete across two days to be crowned American Golf Ladies Champions.

This win also puts them in contention for the Tournament of Champions in Mauritius, should they succeed at the iconic Midland venue.

Local American Golf manager, Steven Laing, from the Braid Hills store, said: “To have won through to the national finals of the American Golf Ladies Championships is a great achievement and I’m delighted the Borders’ golfing community will be well represented.

“It will be an incredible experience playing on a Ryder Cup course and I can’t wait to see how our ladies get on.”

Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communication at American Golf, added: “The Ladies Championship is one of our most popular events –the spirit with which the ladies approach both the competition and the fun of the occasion is a fantastic advert for the game of golf.

“We can’t wait to welcome all our qualifiers to the Belfry and, if it’s half the final we had last year, viewers will be in for a real treat.”

Entry to all the American Golf Championships, including the American Golf Ladies Championship, is absolutely free and is part of the nationwide retailer’s drive to promote the game of golf and get more people out playing golf more often.