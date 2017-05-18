Peebles’ Ellie surges to new indoor record thanks to lengthy East District leaps

Cardrona athlete Ellie O’Hara continued her record-breaking form at Scottish Athletics’ East District Championships at Grangemouth over Saturday and Sunday.

The 14-year-old Peebles High School pupil, one of many Borders athletics devotees who were taking part, ended the indoor season as indoor champion and Scottish indoor record holder, keeping up her fine form to take gold in the East District Championships.

She also broke the Scottish outdoor record in the process, to add to the outdoor title she won last year.

In wet and windy conditions – far from ideal for triple and long jumping – Ellie, pictured right, kept her composure and broke the record with her final jump of 10.57 metres.

Ellie, coached by Linda Nicholson, will not be resting on her laurels, having achieved the set, but will instead be looking to continue improving as the season progresses.

Ellie also took gold in the long jump with a final leap of 4.88 metres and reached the 100 metres final, finishing fourth in a creditable sub-13 second time at 12.94, making it “a successful weekend”.