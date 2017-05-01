Outstanding work in the field and formidable batting propel Gala to victory

Gala secured victory in their historic first ever cricket match in the East Championship with a battling 27-run win over Marchmont.

Despite having a depleted team, the Braw Lads produced a spirited showing at Cavalry Park to make a competitive 153, thanks to knocks from Kevin Gallagher and Jack Halls.

And their Edinburgh hosts were undone by some inspired individual performances, including two brilliant run outs by Gallagher, a stunning catch and stumping by wicketkeeper Duncan Millar, and another great spell of bowling by Dinesh Tharanga.

Put into bat, Gala made a solid start against a decent Marchmont bowling attack, including six debutants, before Tharanga was bowled by Rivers King for 12.

Jack Halls and Gallagher added 39 before Halls was adjudged to be lbw for a patient 45.

Gallagher (40) and Millar then put on another promising partnership until a poor run out meant Millar was out for 17.

Gala’s innings almost ground to a halt afterwards but managed to get over 150. Best for Marchmont were Peter Maksimczyk (2/24) and King (2/28).

In reply, Marchmont looked in good form until Australian Liam Hard was run out by a sensational direct hit by Gallagher.

Hard’s dismissal led to a collapse as Marchmont were reduced to 68 for 6.

Paddy Keogh (30) batted well to keep his team in the game until he edged the ball through to Millar to grasp a brilliant one-handed diving catch.

Gala soon wrapped up victory as Marchmont were all out for 126.

Tharanga finished with 3/22 while Robbie Pringle also showed a glimpse of his form from last season with 2/31 and Halls finished off the innings well with 2/16.

Gala

J. Halls lbw R. King 45

D. Tharanga b R. King 12

K. Gallagher b P. Keogh 40

D. Millar run out (L. Hard) 17

R. Patterson b P. Maksimczyk 1

R. Pringle ct S. Dyer b C. Whiteford 7

J. Crooks run out (R. King) 5

D. Moir b P. Maksimczyk 2

K. Paterson not out 0

B. Easson run out (P. Maksimczyk) 0

C. Ormiston run out (P. Maksimczyk) 0

Extras – 24

Total – 153 for ten wickets

R. Routray 9-2-17-0; P. Maksimczyk 10-3-24-2; R. King 10-1-28-2; C. Whiteford 10-4-25-1; J. Blackmur 6-0-31-0; P. Keogh 5-0-17-1.

Marchmont

B. Duerden b D. Tharanga 9

L. Hard run out (K. Gallagher) 15

C. Guest lbw D. Tharanga 0

O. Collier run out (K. Gallagher) 9

R. King stumped D. Millar b D. Tharanga 15

P. Keogh ct D. Millar b R. Pringle 30

S. Dyer ct C. Ormiston b J. Crooks 0

R. Routray b R. Pringle 10

P. Maksimczyk hit wicket b J. Halls 2

C. Whiteford ct D. Millar b J. Halls 7

J. Blackmur not out 3

Extras – 26

Total – 126 for ten wickets

R. Pringle 10-2-31-2; D. Tharanga 10-1-22-3; D. Moir 7-0-27-0; J. Crooks 5-0-17-1; R. Patterson 3-0-10-0; J. Halls 5.5-1-16-2.