One Club launches fresh fitness challenge to herald 2017’s arrival

South Scotland charity Live Borders has thrown down the gauntlet to its One Club members in the shape of a 60-day fitness challenge.

The group is ushering in the new year with another innovative method of promoting health and wellbeing, and encouraging people to take the lead in defining their own targets.

Aimed at helping people achieve their personal physical activity goals, the challenge requires members to visit one of the 11 Live Borders fitness centres an average of three times per week over 60 days, with the most successful participants being rewarded at the end.

There are Live Borders leisure facilities in all major Borders’ towns, including Galashiels, Hawick, Kelso, Peebles and Selkirk.

Because everyone’s goals are different, this is not just the usual weight loss challenge.

Individual programmes will be worked out by a member of the Live Borders fitness team, once the participant has set their own target.

These targets are likely to be based on four broad categories –

Train (getting ready to take part in a race), Shape (weight loss), Active (improve general fitness levels) and Gain (looking to develop muscle.

Once a programme has been agreed, the participants will be asked to make a commitment before being handed a 60-day challenge pledge card, which they must retain for the duration of the programme.

Success will be measured on an individual basis, based on what each member wants to achieve and their starting position.

At the end of the 60 days, the person who meets or exceeds their goal by the biggest margin will win a £500 gift voucher for a store of their choosing from a pre-agreed list of shops.

Second place will win a £250 voucher and third place will win a £100 voucher.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive Live Borders, said: “We know people’s goals are as diverse as they are, so our One Club team has come up with the ideal solution to help everyone reach their own personal targets.”

Sign-up opened on Tuesday and is available until Monday, January 16, at your local fitness centre.

More information on the 60-day Challenge and Live Borders One Club can be found by going to www.liveborders.org.uk/60daychallenge