On-target arrowman Douglas takes a bow

Peebles student Douglas Jardine has numerous strings to his bow.

As well as studying year one of his HND Coaching & Developing Sport programme at Borders College in Galashiels, he recently became the first student to represent the college in archery, competing in the first three stages of the Scottish Student Sport (SSS) archery league at Dundee, Strathclyde and St Andrews universities.

Ex-Edinburgh University student Douglas joined its archery club as a novice, but within the first year he had won four BUCS Gold Medals, Best Novice in the SSS League, and four SSS Championship Medals across indoor and outdoor competitions.

He has since won senior medals at BUCS and BUTC (the Blue Ribbon British University Team Championships), as well as four Scottish and two British Championships with the Edinburgh University team.

For a research project which Borders students have to undertake, Douglas is focusing on how competition and practice affects an archer.

He is also head coach of Dundee University’s archery team (and the newly-formed Abertay University Archery Club) and works with Active Schools in Peebles.

Douglas is proud to be representing Borders College in archery and wants to help put its name firmly on the map in competition. He’ll be continuing this mission at the BUCS North Qualifying event and the Scottish National Indoor Championships in February.