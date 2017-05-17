Oliver rides on towards 60th international win at Floors

Three days of international horse trials at Floors Castle in Kelso saw Oliver Townend dominate the international classes.

He claimed the £1750 to the winner Cazenove Capital Management CIC** with Arctic Mouse and also scored a one-two in the Strathern CIC*.

He produced a masterful clear with Arctic Mouse stopping the clock on the optimum time to give him his 60th international win.

Oliver originally produced the horse to win the Ballindesk CCI3* in 2012 before selling him to Tamara-Jane Davis four years ago.

“He feels very professional in all three phases – he’s an older horse with a lot of mileage,” said Oliver, who also filled eighth place with Colby II.

Menlo Park was Oliver’s CIC* victor, adding nothing to their 36.5 dressage to remain in front, finishing nine penalties clear of second-placed Sweeps Crystal Cruise.

Wills was third only 0.5 penalties away in third, with joint organiser Cindy Onslow’s Drewmain Star Attraction.

