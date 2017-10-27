Of course, it’s Paul’s 20th anniversary

Paul Cranston has been head greenkeeper at Minto Golf Club for 20 years, and the Hawick club recently marked the occasion with a special presentation.

Paul has kept the Minto course in top condition through his own hard work and the work of colleagues, who have benefited from his special skills in developing young greenkeepers entering the profession.

Soon after the presentation, of a clock, Paul underwent a hip replacement operation, and everyone at Minto looks forward to seeing him back at the course in the near future. In the meantime, Daniel Murdoch will be heading the greenkeeping unit.

Many people in the Borders will also know Paul for his long association with Jedforest Rugby Club, where he is currently president.

In addition, Viv Fairbairn, Minto GC’s stewardess, organises a Steward’s Invitation golf competition and clubhouse entertainment every year. There is always a theme, with funds being raised for Viv’s chosen charity and, this year, the theme was Caribbean and the charity was Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, which has special significance for Viv. Last week, in a ceremony also attended by club captain Stewart Paisley, she presented a cheque for £521.70 to a charity representative.