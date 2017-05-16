New mixed doubles tournament at Kelso

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club staged a new mixed doubles tournament on Saturday for players aged over 35.

In the changeable weather conditions, six top couples produced some excellent tennis and nail-biting matches throughout the day.

Two round robin formats were played, with the winners of each playing a final.

The final was the closest match of the day, swinging back and forth, and was won by Lisa Campbell (Peebles) with long-term partner Johnny Short (Hawick) against new pairing Lesley Thomas and Rob Ainsley (both Kelso) 6-0, 2-6. 11-9.

Lisa and Johnny looked as if they would race to an easy victory, playing fantastic shots to take the first set 6-0.

However, Lesley and Rob turned up a gear in the second set and won that by 6-2. The deciding tie-break game swung to and fro until Johnny and Lisa managed a mini break at 9-9 to win the match.

Kelso is hoping to attract this prestigious tournament again next year.