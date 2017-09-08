Nelson does her duty to win golf competition

On a perfect day for golf, Earlston Golf Club travelled to the Hirsel at Coldstream last Sunday to play the Brotherston Trophy stroke play competition.

The course was in excellent condition, with fast greens and tricky pin positions, which made for a tightly-fought contest.

Katie Nelson emerged the winner with (85-17=68). Runner-up was Ewan Gibb (86-17=69 bih) and third was Charlie Thomson (92-23=69).

The longest drive was by Katie Nelson and nearest the pin was Craig Douglas.

Thanks were extended to James Brotherston for his sponsorship of the event.