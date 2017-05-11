Moorfoot trio perform well after step up in age

Three young Moorfoot junior hill runners took on the steep and tricky challenge of East Lomond, near Falkland, in Fife, last Saturday, for the Scottish Junior Hill Running Championships.

Having just moved into new age groups, both Beth Hobbs and Mairi Wallace did well to come away with bronze medals in their respective U17 and U20 races.

Eilidh Mooney was having her first taste of championship hill running and finished a commendable sixth in the U15 race. Eilidh, Beth and Mairi are pictured on the Fife slopes.