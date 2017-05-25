Moorfoot members tackle hill race

Moorfoot Runners took part in the 2017 Gypsy Glen Hill Race last weekend, which had an outstanding entry of 73 runners.

It was won by Tom Martyn of Edinburgh-based Hunters Bog Trotters, who broke the course record, set only last year, going under the 31-minute barrier for the first time ever to clock 30:46.

First woman home was Peebles’ own Susan Ridley, Edinburgh Athletic Club, winning the women’s overall title for the fifth time in nine years, to add to her recent silver medal in the European Masters Mountain Running Championships at the end of April.

Lots of clubs were represented, with the largest contingents from Portobello, Moorfoot Runners, Pencuik Harriers and HBT.

Out of the Moorfoots in action this year, Mike McGovern led the way and was first home, closely followed by Darin Dougal (third and fourth veteran respectively). Dave Gaffney had his first outing as a Moorfoot, with a solid performance, and recent Scottish Champs U20 bronze medallist Mairi Wallace placed as first female senior (third female overall) with the standout Moorfoot performance in her first race on the course.

Alan Elder, Pete Hall, Donald Mitchell and Alex Nisbet were all very close, with the order changing depending on the part of the course they were on (up v down v trail v road), with Alex placing as third F Senior, so it was a great result for the first time at the race. Mairi Davidson did very well on only her second hill race ever.

The Moorfoot contingent, their places, categories and times, were: 7 Mike McGovern (MV) 35.36, 8 Darin Dougal (MV) 35.53, 20 David Gaffney (M) 39.7, 32 Mairi Wallace (F) 41.29, 39 Alan Elder (MV) 42.56, 41 Peter Hall (MV) 43.18, 42 Donald Mitchell (MV) 43.31, 43 Alexandra Nisbet (F) 43.42, 72 Mairi Davidson (F) 54.13.

The race was a success and described by organiser Mike Pearson as: “Nice evening, good run, great atmosphere, everybody happy.”

Thanks were extended to Mike for his race organisation again, and Peebles Community Council for providing marshals and registration, and the other Moorfoots helping with the event – Alan MacDonald, Eddie Balfour, Lucy Colquhoun, Ruth McKean, Kenny Davidson, Colin Williams, as course setters, and start and finish line crew.