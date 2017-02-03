Masters treble for Gala golden girls

Gala Harriers’ award-winning ladies’ masters team struck gold for the third successive year at the Scottish Masters Cross County Championships in Dundee last weekend.

Running in cold, damp conditions, the club’s three counting runners Dianne Lauder, Fiona Dalgleish and Anya Campbell were second, 12th and 14th respectively, with their combined finishing positions securing gold for the Harriers in the women’s 6K race at the city’s Camperdown Park.

Dianne finished only six seconds behind race winner Lesley Chisholm (W40), of Garscube Harriers, to win silver in her age category (W40), with team mate Fiona Dalgleish picking up bronze in the W45

age category.

Kate Jenkins (W40) concluded in 17th, with Rachel Fagan (W40) 28th, Gillian Duncan (W45) 38th, Lindsay Dun (W50) 41st and Dawn Grant (W45) in 70th position in a field of 117 runners. The winning time was 24.40.

In the 8km men’s race, there was a large field of 295 runners, with Rory Campbell (M45) the first Harrier home in 82nd position.

Bob Johnson (M55) was 159th, with Ian Maxwell (M55) close behind in 161st and Magnus Inglis (M40) in 195th.

The race was won by Shettleston Harrier Jethro Lennox in a time of 27.44.