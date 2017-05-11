Martial artists make the grade

Borders Martial Arts staged a recent grading, in which a number of students who attend the Coldstream, Galashiels and Duns classes were successful in gaining their next grade and were awarded their next belt.

Pictured are all the successful students, who worked very hard during the grading.

The recipients included Alex Kindness White belt; Drew Muir, Jamie Turner, Ben Turner and Jude Turner all Junior Orange belts; Andrew Minter Green belt; Macy Lunn Junior Blue belt; Sam Shepherd Brown belt all in Freestyle Kickboxing and self-defence. Mariah Rong, Ethan Boyle and Felix Hicks-Watkins all White sashes and Tim Boyle Yellow sash, all in Shaolin Lau Gar kung Fu.

Anyone interested in learning a martial can get in touch with John on 0797 453 3127 or Jason on 0778 826 1975.