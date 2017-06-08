Limpers runners cover a lot of ground

Last weekend was a tremendous one for the Lauderdale Limpers Running Club, with races in Slovakia, Haddington, St Boswells, Yetholm and Cork.

Pride of place went to Leahn Parry, representing team GB in Slovakia for the World Triathlon Championships.

Finishing 21st in his category, and about 170th overall, Leahn represented his country and the Limpers with pride and produced a gutsy performance.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, Ian Woodcock had a great run at the this year’s Haddington 10K, while in St Boswells, Limpers took part in the ‘Wobbly Bridge’ trail race – a fantastic 8.3 mile race through riverside and woodland trails around the village.

Graeme Sutherland finished first male Limper (1:11:17) and Karen Meikle the first lady Limper – three days after joining the club. Jamie Entwhistle (1:05:05) secured first local and sixth overall on a brilliantly organised event.

Thanks have been extended to Cathy Rooney and Susan Sutherland for supporting the event and timekeeping, and to Emma Millar and her team for superb organisation.

In Yetholm, Eb Rooney and Andrew Laurie competed in really hot conditions, while congratulations were also conveyed to Calum Stewart, who ran the fantastically well-supported Cork City Marathon in an excellent time of 3:19.