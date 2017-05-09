Limpers mix athletics with charity

Last week was a busy and successful one for the athletic enthusiasts associated with Lauderdale Limpers.

Last Tuesday evening, the running club was joined by the Lauderdale Scout group to present a cheque to the Margaret Kerr Unit, following their recent charity quiz hosted at the Lauderdale Hotel.

The event raised £515 for the Margaret Kerr Unit & Palliative Care in the Borders.

On Sunday, the Limpers’ monthly breakfast run took club members and friends for a beautiful seven-mile loop around the Jubilee Path in Earlston.

Starting at the Leaderfoot bridge, the route takes in fantastic trails through woodland adrift with bluebells. Fresh ground coffee followed at The Old Melrose Tea Room, just off the A68, where hot bacon rolls and large slices of banana loaf were welcomed by all.