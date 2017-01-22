Limpers burn up Selkirk course

Mark Sutherland, running last weekend for Glasgow University Hares & Hounds (but always a Limper), beat the Feel The Burns course record, completing the course in an incredible time of 1hr 33min 30sec.

More than 200 runners took part in the hill race last Sunday, with a good turnout from Lauderdale Limpers among the entries raising funds for the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Unit.

The challenging Feel The Burns route of 13.7 miles starts at the Corby Lynne field in Selkirk, just beyond the rugby pitches. From here, runners head up through woodland to join the forest track which leads up onto the hillside towards the first checkpoint on top of Peat Law. They then head down through the heather and over boggy moorland before hitting the climb up towards the Three Brethren.

Following the recent snow, the course was extremely wet, slippery and muddy. As runners approached the turn at halfway and the descent of the Minchmoor Road, the track had become a mass of mud, bog and running water, adding to the mix of heather and rock under foot.

The final part of this descent was over a very wet field before splashing through a burn, where a waiting cameraman ensured everyone scrambled through to the other side with a smile on their face!

After making their way round the wettest and muddiest part of the course behind Broad-meadows, runners begin the climb of Foulshiels Hill – the real sting in the tail. Once at the top, a steady downhill takes them back to the forest track and the finish line and a welcome dip in the burn (for those brave enough) to wash off all the mud.

It was a great event, organised by Selkirk Fund Runners.

Lauderdale Limpers results: Calum Stewart 2:04.28, Edmund Rooney 2:12.42, Graeme Sutherland 2:32.08, Kate Henderson 2:47.19, Jude Wilkinson 2:47.21, Jock Calder 2:47.23, Naomi Hutchinson 2:51.57, Lorna Mitchell 2:58.47, Sarah McWhirter 3:02.03, Susan Sutherland 3:02.03, Craig Scott 3:08.37, Anne Lillico 3:17.45.