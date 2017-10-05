Kelso tennis veteran David privileged to receive honorary life membership

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club stalwart David Laing has received a worthy and well-deserved sporting accolade.

At the annual seminar of the Scottish Association of Local Sports Councils (SALSC), held in Perth, David was very thrilled to receive an honorary life membership of the national organisation for his dedicated service to SALSC and to sport in the Scottish Borders.

“I consider this a very high honour, for me and the Borders,” he said.

David, from Kelso, added much of what he had achieved was done with the full support of his wife Ella.

He reiterated that this was not only a privilege for him but also for Kelso and District and the Scottish Borders as a whole, for all those involved in sport and physical activity in the region.

David also passed on his best wishes to Kenneth Ovens, from St Boswells, who became chairman of SALSC at this year’s annual general meeting.

David said he was sure that, under Kenneth’s leadership, the organisation would continue to thrive.

Our picture shows David with his certificate.