Kelso’s Bryce keeps cool on ice

Cameron Bryce has become the first Borders curler to win the Scottish Junior Championship.

The Kelso player’s success came at Aberdeen last Sunday, in a tense finish to the five days of competition.

Team skip Cameron had to play a draw with his last stone to clinch victory and avoid the match going to an extra end.

Having gone through the whole competition undefeated, losing out in the final would have been unimaginable.

The pressure was on Cameron this year as it was his last chance to win the Scottish juniors before he ages out.

He has played in the championships for a number of seasons without getting to the knockout stages but this season’s team had a different line-up from previous years, and the balance and dynamics of the rink has worked well all season. The team comes from around Scotland, with third player Robin Brydone from Perth, and the second and lead Euan Kyle and Frazer Shaw both from Stranraer, with coach Colin Morrison from Glasgow.

The win qualifies them for the World junior championships, which will be held in South Korea next month.

It will be held at the Gangneung curling centre, Pyeongchang – also the venue for next year’s Olympics curling events, giving the junior team the chance to bring back vital knowledge of the ice conditions and the arena for the British Olympic team.

Earlier this season, Cameron represented Scotland at the World Mixed Championships in Kazan, Russia, where he came away with a bronze medal. He’ll be hoping to pick up another medal at the World Juniors, especially as Scotland are the defending men’s champions.

The women’s World Junior Championships are being played at same time in Pyeongchang, with one of Cameron’s team mates from Kazan skipping that team.

Cameron is having his most successful season ever, having won two under-21 slams tournaments on the Scottish circuit. In addition, he has also won two of the tournaments on the European junior challenge series held in Glasgow and in Harnosand, Sweden, while the team currently lies second the European junior rankings table.

Cameron’s sister and brother were also playing in the Scottish championships. Amy was just one win away from qualifying for the knock out stages; her team had changed personal during the season which wasn’t the best preparation but they have claimed this season’s Asham under-21 series championship.

Cameron’s youngest sibling, Angus, was last season’s runner-up at the Scottish Juniors Championships but, after coming through a tie break in this year’s event, he lost out in the semi-finals.

All the Bryce family learned the art of curling at Border ice rink and continue to support the venue.

The entire curling community in the Borders is immensely proud of their achievements and the positive representation they give the ice rink through their continuing success.