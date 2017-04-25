Kelso end season on a high in trip north to Aberdeenshire

Kelso travelled to Aberdeenshire in a rearranged league match from earlier in the seaosn.

It was really a dead rubber after the men from Poynder Park secured promotion to BT National 1 with a victory over Peebles just seven days earlier.

Head coach Adam Roxburgh wanted the players to end the season on a high and it wasn’t just a trip to the seaside for his men.

It was to be a typical end of season game where tackles were missed, which made for free flowing rugby from end-to-end. A total of 93 points were scored, making it an enjoyable one to watch.

It was a very close affair in the first half and Kelso actually went in at the break losing by one point after tried from centre Phil Hume, winger Arran Jackson and the other winger Gregg Minto with Hume kicking a penalty and a conversion. The Shire tries were scored by Andrew Scott and two from centre Nat Coe with Paul Paxton adding all three conversions.

The Tweedsiders definitely got the better of the second half after three further tries by Minto, two from back row forward Billy Wadfdel and one from stand-off Andrew Skeen. Hume kicked a conversion and a penalty in the second half.

Aberdeenshire scorers were Matt McKean and another two from Coe with Paxton converting one of the tries.

The win for Kelso meant they finish Bt National 2 in second place and were already promoted back to BT National 1. Sadly, Kelso lost two players on the day with Jackson sustaining a leg injury and Rhys Morgan with a neck injury. Hopefully they will make a speedy recovery.

Kelso squad: Arran Jackson, Kevin Wilson, Louis Wichary, Phil Hume, Gregg Minto, Andrew Skeen, Ally Johnston, Colin Arthur, Jack Chambers, Rhys Morgan, Andrew Wallace, Donald Seed, Paudie Lawlor, Ian Wallace and Billy Waddel.