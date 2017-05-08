Kelso convincing winners in Borders derby

Kelso’s cricketers sit top of the East Championship after sealing a 66-run win over Gala at Meigle Park.

The Shedden Park men scored an imposing 248 for seven wickets, and while Gala batted gamely in their response, they were always behind the score rate to finish on 182 for eight.

New Gala captain Josh Irvine won the toss and put Kelso into bat first ona flat wicket, but the homesters were struck with a big blow just four overs in as opening bowler Dinesh Tharanga had to leave the field with a calf injury.

But in the very next over, 14-year-old Jamie Crooks brilliantly ran out Craig Adams with a direct hit, albeit it looked like the Kelso opener had made his ground.

Kelso nevertheless got off to a positive start, with Greg Davidson flourishing again with the bat and scoring 48, with assistance from overseas player Sammy McMahon, of Australia

The pair took the game to Gala until Robbie Pringle caught and bowled McMahon for 23, with the score on 65 for 2.

South African Michael Eckard joined Davidson and the pair upped the scoring rate as Kelso looked set to produce a big total, only for Josh Irvine to pull off a brilliant catch to dismiss Eckard for 40.

When Greg Davidson was out soon after for a well-constructed 48, Gala sensed a chance to pull themselves back into the game.

But Stevie Patterson (56) and Ben Grindell (46 not out) batted well to punish the bad ball and take Kelso’s score close to 250.

Gala debutant Nick McIntyre took 2 for 52 from his 10 overs, with Irvine also picking up two wickets, as Kelso ended with a dominant score of 248 for 7.

Gala started well in reply, as Kevin Gallagher continued his good form from the Braw Lads’ win over Marchmont the previous week, until he was adjudged to have been caught behind off the bowling of Adams for 27.

Robbie Irvine followed soon after but Josh Irvine and Duncan Millar took the score close to 100 to keep Gala in the game, until both were crucially dismissed lbw within a couple of balls by Callum Davidson.

Despite some clean hitting by Gregor Mein (22) and a brave innings of 34 not out by Tharanga – who had Gallagher as his able runner – Gala finished up on 182.

Callum Davidson claimed 3 for 36 while Eckard was 2 for 39.

S. Patterson held up an end in the final overs of Gala’s innings and finished with figures of 38-1 off 10, while. D. Gonaduwage was the pick of the Gala batsmen, scoring 34 not out.

KELSO

C Adams Run Out (J Crooks) 8

G Davidson bowled b J Irvine 48

S McMahon Ct & b R Pringle 23

M Eckard Ct J Irvine b G Mein 40

S Patterson b N McIntyre 56

B Grindell Not Out 46

M Henderson b N McIntyre 2

D Wilson Ct K Paterson b J Irvine 10

C Davidson Not Out 3

Extras – 12

Total – 248 for seven wickets

R. Pringle 9-1-48-1; D. Tharanga 2-1-2-0; R. Irvine 10-0-48-0; N. McIntyre 10-0-52-2; G. Mein 10-0-55-1; J. Irvine 9-0-40-2.

GALA

K Gallagher ct S McMahon b C Adams 27

R Irvine b C Davidson 20

J Irvine lbw b C Davidson 29

D Millar lbw b C Davidson 19

R Pringle Run Out (M Eckard) 18

G Mein b M Eckard 22

D Tharanga not out 34

N McIntyre ct M Henderson b S Patterson 5

R Patterson ct B Grindell b M Eckard 0

J Crooks not out 0

Extras - 8

Total – 182 for eight wickets

S. Cessford 5-0-13-0; G. Davidson 5-1-17-0; C. Adams 10-0-36-1; C. Davidson 10-0-36-1; S. Patterson 10-0-38-1; M. Eckard 10-0-39-2.