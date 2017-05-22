Kelso club set to welcome Judy Murray

Judy Murray is ‘set’ for a tennis visit to the Borders this weekend.

Live Borders Club of the year, Kelso Orchard Tennis Club, welcomes Judy Murray and Kris Soutar of Tennis on the Road this Saturday for an action-packed day.

Tennis on the Road, founded by Judy Murray – mother of double Wimbledon singles champion and world number one Sir Andy – aims to bring tennis to a whole new generation of children by giving parents, coaches, teachers and volunteers the tools needed to get youngsters active and further develop tennis in Scotland. The day begins at 9.30am with 32 coaches, young leaders, teachers and volunteers signed up to learn how to run summer camps and fun club nights.

The afternoon will bring a team competition for those aged 11-14, with the emphasis bieng on fun. Six teams have been selected from clubs around the Borders for this event.

The last part of the day features a parent and child session, which is fully booked, and sees 16 five to eight year-olds take to the court for some fun with their parents.

Running alongside this is a special mums and daughters’ session, in which 16 girls aged five to eight are taking part.

This is the first special mums and daughters’ session to run in Scotland and club coaches Lesley Thomas and Kate Bull are especially excited to host it as, for the past year, they have been introducing Miss-Hits (Judy Murray’s starter tennis initiative for girls aged five to eight) around the Borders.

This has been a huge success in both Hawick and Kelso, with sessions starting in Selkirk last week, and some of the current ‘miss hits’ are looking forward to meeting Judy on Saturday.

Another initiative launched by Judy, in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) is ‘She Rallies’, which aims to get more female coaches and girls playing tennis. On the day, there area three girls’ teams taking part in the team competition.

Sessions for teenage girls and fun competitions will be launched in the Borders over the summer months by Kelso coaches Lesley and Kate. The club is looking forward to a fun day and invites members, players and parents to come along and soak up the atmosphere. There will be a BBQ from noon, with refreshments and home baking available throughout the day.

For more details of ‘Miss Hits’ in the Scottish Borders, check the Facebook page Lesley & Kate’s Miss-Hits Tennis - Scottish Borders. You can keep up to date with events coming up at the club in future weeks on the Facebook page Kelso Orchard Tennis Club.