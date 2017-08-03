Junior Borders golfers display high standard

Torwoodlee Golf Club recently hosted the annual Junior Open, with the Border Championship running in conjunction with the event.

More than 40 children took part, with ages ranging from three to 18.

Most of the youngsters were from Borders clubs – but some travelled from as far afield as Holland and France to take part. The flag competition was won by 10-year-old Kyle Anderson, who completed the Blue Tee short course in the 40 shots allocated to each player. He was closely followed by Harris Fairgrieve, whose 40th shot finished up just short of the final green.

The event was played in great spirits, with many of the children taking part in their first flag event.

The main Junior Open was won by Jack McDonald, who recorded a one-under-par score of 68. Jack played some outstanding golf, with three early birdies, before disappointingly finishing with two bogeys.

In the handicap competition, Gregor Brydon (106-45-61) pipped Lyle Gillie (91-25-66) to lift the trophy. Congratulations were extended to everyone who took part.

Jack McDonald picked up the Border Championship U16 trophy, with Gregor Brydon winning the U14 trophy. The next hour-long club golf coaching session at Torwoodlee takes place on Sunday, August 13, starting at 4pm. This is open to anyone who wants to come along and try golf for the first time. For more information, email torwoodleegolfclub@torwoodleegolfclub.com