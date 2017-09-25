It’s ladies’ day at finish of Borders triathlon

Athletes travelled from far and wide to take part in the 2017 Live Borders Triathlon Series finale at Peebles on Sunday.

But it was a trio of local ladies who stole the show when taking a complete set of podium places.

Borders Tri Club duo Michelle Short and Katrona Methven took second and third respectively in the Ladies Overall Series Championship while Kelso firefighter Lesley Cook blazed a trail to the top spot with a string of steady performances over four events.

After picking up her trophy Lesley, who currently lives in Edinburgh, said: “The competition is really fierce for the Borders Series now. There are more and more competitors every year and they seem to be getting younger too, so I’m really pleased to have won it for a second time.

“I really enjoy coming back down to the Borders to compete and I think that it really helps

that I know the area.”

Having won at both Eyemouth and Kelso events, Scott Robertson’s fourth place on Sunday earned the Hartree Triathlon Club member enough points to take the men’s title with team mate Craig Goldie in second and Edinburgh-based fitness guru Graeme Starkey in third.

“I am so pleased to have won the series,” said Scott. “That was one of my objectives at the start of the season when I sat down with my coach. It’s a great way to end the season.

“I knew what I had to do and was very aware of who was all around me. I knew I had to watch out for Craig and Graeme, so I made sure I kept them behind me.

“I really wanted to push on for a podium place but I just didn’t have the legs. Saying that, it was one of my best races this season and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Almost perfect conditions met the 200 or so competitors who turned out for the 2017 Peebles Triathlon, which made the most of the scenic paths along the side of the River Tweed.

The dry weather made for some fast times throughout the categories but it was late entry Deri Stewart who impressed the most on the day.

The Welsh junior triathlete completed his 750m swim, 19.14km cycle and 4.66km run in 59 minutes and 16 seconds to take the event title.

Hartree Jet member Gillian Hislop took the Peebles Triathlon ladies title in 1 minute 11.55 seconds, having been one of the main organisers of the series, which features five sprint triathlons and one standard triathlon, held in Galashiels, Selkirk, Hawick, Eyemouth, Kelso and Peebles.

Live Borders sports development officer Neil Renton was quick to praise all those who turned out to lend their support throughout the summer.

“The Live Borders Triathlon Series has got bigger and bigger every year and I can’t thank those that turn out to help enough,” he said.

“Many of the events incorporate Come & Try and Junior Triathlons over two days and it takes a huge effort from everyone to make sure they run smoothly and are managed correctly, so the success of them is very much down to all those who give up their time to get involved.”

Ewan Jackson, chief executive Live Borders, added: “This event has really put the Borders on the map as far as Triathlon is concerned, with competitors, their families and supporters travelling from all over Britain, and sometimes even from abroad, to take part.

“We at Live Borders hope to build on that success in future years and our sports development department will be working hard over the winter months in order to do so.”

Results of Peebles Triathlon: 1st Junior Female, Daniyah Ghafoor (2.22.42); 1st Junior Male, Deri Stewart (59.16.00); 1st Senior Female, Sarah Scott (1.12.54); 1st Senior Male, Scott Robertson (1.03.04); 1st Female Vet, Gillian Hislop (1.11.55); 1st Male Vet, Tim Griffin (1.05.57; 1st Female Super Vet, Gillian Bain (1.33.39); 1st Male Super Vet, Robert Hume (1.09.00); 1st Female Vintage, Gillian Kennedy (1.52.24); 1st Male Vintage, Paul Anderson (1.24.35); 3rd Female Overall, Lauren Wilson (1.14.58); 2nd Female Overall, Sarah Scott (1.12.54); 1st Female Overall, Gillian Hislop (1.11.55); 3rd Male Overall, Forbes Jackson (1.01.59); 2nd Male Overall, Jonathan Jackson (1.01.21); 1st Male Overall, Deri Stewart (59.16).

Borders Triathlon Series: 1st Male Vet, Craig Goldie (526.80 points); 1st Male Super Vet, David Ross (491.25); 1st Female Vintage, Katrona Methven (380.59); 3rd Female Overall, Katrona Methven (380.59); 2nd Female Overall, Michelle Short (448.63); 1st Female Overall, Lesley Cook (451.04); 3rd Male Overall, Graeme Starkey (525.52); 2nd Male Overall, Craig Goldie (526.80); 1st Male Overall, Scott Robertson (541.63).