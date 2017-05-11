Impressive homecoming for Harriers contingent

Corstorphine AAC runner Calum McKenzie reigned supreme after winning Gala Harriers’ East District Championship race on Sunday.

Calum was victorious after completing the 10k route in a time of 31.27, with Dougie Selman finishing second (32.12) and local runner Gavin Bryson, running for Edinburgh AC, third (32.35). Gavin was also first local U20 male to complete the race.

A total of 86 runners competed in the East District event which consisted of two 5K circuits of a route around Tweedbank, starting and finishing at the athletics track.

Darrell Hastie was the first Gala Harrier home in 33.14, finishing in fifth place overall and receiving the Ryan McCulloch Memorial Trophy. The local club claimed gold and silver with two of their athletes finishing as fastest females. Kirstin Maxwell crossed the line first in 38.54, followed by Sara Green, who gained a new 10k pb in the process, breaking the 40-minutes barrier for the first time (39.30). Sara was also first local female to complete the race.

East District medals were also gained in the M40 category, with Gala Harriers Wayne McIntosh (35:52) and Gary Trewartha (35:59) taking silver and bronze.

Medal winners in the F40 category included Borders runner Julie Johnstone (Kelso Crawlers), who took bronze in a time of 43:28.

Adults and juniors also raced a 3km fun run prior to the East District 10K, with on-form Gala Harrier, Gregor Collins, powering round the course to finish first in 9.34. Team mate Ewan Christie took second place (10.19), with Teviotdale Harrier Thomas MacAskill coming third (10.29). Gala Harriers’ Isla Paterson was the first girl home, finishing in seventh place overall in a time of 11.07, closely followed by Teviotdale Harrier Iona Jamison (11.11), with Gala Harrier Kirsty Wesbury third girl home in 13.00. A total of 60 runners completed the 3K course.