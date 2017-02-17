Howzat! Kenny’s a life member at Gala CC

Kenny Allan has been declared Gala Cricket Club’s latest life member.

The 75-year-old was given the accolade for his 64-year association with the Meigle Park club at Gala’s recent annual general meeting.

Kenny, better known as Seppy, first ventured up to Meigle Park – or Mossilee, as he calls it – as a 12-year-old.

He would go on to make his debut for Gala 1sts, with the highlight being a run of three Border League titles in four years in the mid-1970s.

“We had a player called Jeff Slingsby, who was from Yorkshire,” recalled Kenny. “He was an outstanding player and often would bat the whole day.

“He was also a talented footballer and played for the now defunct Third Lanark when they were a good side.”

Kenny moved to Coupar Angus for six years in the late ‘70s with his family’ for work’ and played for the local team before returning to Gala and helping a youthful 2nds side to the Border Reserve League in 1986.

Upon retiring, he had a 10-year spell as an umpire and has been membership secretary for a number of years, a role he still holds today.

Another highlight of his time at Gala was the 150th anniversary of the club in 2003.

Kenny added: “Big improvements were made to the pavilion that year, and that helped the club become a lot more family friendly. The club has changed for the better.”

Kenny has been supported by wife Irene through the years. He said: “Irene has always been willing to help out, whether with the teas at games or helping me keep track of those who have, and have not, paid their memberships.”

Kenny Paterson, secretary at Gala CC, said: “The club is indebted to Kenny and Irene for their commitment and contribution to the club.”

Kenny Allan said: “I am greatly honoured to receive this life membership from the club.”

The AGM also saw Kevin Gallagher re-elected first team captain, with Jack Halls as vice-captain.

PE student Halls also took over as junior convener from Ross Patterson, who will remain the club’s child protection officer.

Meanwhile, the club’s pre-season training has begun – new and current players of all ages are welcome.