Home swimmers make a splash at Kelso gala

Kelso Amateur Swimming Club held its seventh annual gala last Saturday (September 9), when over 70 children from Duns, Eyemouth, Hawick & Teviotdale, Gala and Peebles competed.

An excellent day’s swimming was had by all, with the Best Club Cup being won by Eyemouth and the Relay Cup by the home team, pictured.

Kelso won 39 medals and had 28 personal bests. The club was grateful to all the volunteers, plus main gala sponsors Plexus, Pyramid Products, Abercorn Electronics, His Grace the Duke of Roxburghe, Sainsbury’s and Lidl.