Hockey ladies in devastating derby form

Kelso Ladies 1s 0, Fjordhus Reivers Ladies 2s 5

The Reivers Ladies 2s picked up exactly where they left off the previous week, with another fine all-round performance, this time at Kelso in an all-Borders encounter.

The home side, who caused the Reivers no end of problems during their meeting at Tweedbank back in September, ultimately had no answer to a much more confident Reivers side.

After a scrappy start, the game came to life midway through the first half when skipper Ashley Robson neatly tucked the ball into the corner of the Kelso net, following a good build up down the right flank.

Thereafter, the Reivers settled into their stride and set siege, with Sara Robson to the fore, working tirelessly upfront, as the visitors peppering the goal in open play.

However a well-organised Kelso defence and excellent goalkeeping managed to keep the away side at bay until half time.

The Reivers ladies, though, cut loose in the second period, scoring a further four goals without reply.

The first of these came from a great solo run by Laura McLean, who fed Chloe Richardson in the D, and the youngster made no mistake with a tidy finish.

Soon after, McLean. who was working hard down the left, exploded into the D, saw the shot and calmly struck the backboard to give the Reivers a 3-0 lead.

The fourth came from Ash Robson, who was having a fine game, as she clinically drove the ball home from a neatly-worked penalty corner.

The Tweedbank outfit were now in full flow and, from another sweeping move, the ball was worked from the right to Robson, who saw Lauren Grant open at top D. She fed the pass and the midfielder struck home to put the game beyond doubt.

This was a great team performance by the Reivers, in which old heads mixed with exciting young talent. Young Reivers debutants Holly Shepard and Hannah Miller deserved special mention as they grew into the game and equipped themselves very well, showing excellent composure on the ball.