Hawick hit back to foil Selkirk by a single run

A dramatic fightback from Hawick & Wilton gave them a narrow one-run victory over Selkirk last week in the Borders 20/20 League.

The Souters were cruising towards victory but the Teries never gave up and five late wickets secured the win.

Batting first, Hawick could never build any partnerships of note and kept losing wickets regularly. Ronan Alexander was the pick of the batsmen at the top of the order as he made 17.

Ryan Johnston and Morgan Tait helped get Hawick to a respectable total with the former scoring 15 including one huge six.

Tait also added what proved to be a vital 17 as the visitors were all out for 78.

Michael Fenton and Rory Banks looked to have the game in control for Selkirk as they raced to 24 from just three overs. Stuart Hair claimed two wickets to give Hawick a glimmer of hope but the Philiphaugh men were still in charge.

Ronan Alexander and Christo Beukes got in on the act, with wicket keeper Evan Alexander taking three catches, but the game looked beyond Hawick with Selkirk on 77 for six.

Needing only two runs for victory, Tait continued Hawick’s fightback with a wicket before hero Gareth Welsh won the game, picking up two wickets on his birthday, making the score 77 for nine.

With Tait bowling at the death, Selkirk looked to scramble a single as the ball found Welsh in the covers. He fired his throw into wicket keeper Evan Alexander, who whipped the bails off, sparking jubilant celebrations in the Hawick team as they secured victory by the thinnest of margins.