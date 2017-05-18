Hat-trick of wins completed by Kelso in first home game of campaign against Penicuik

Kelso made it three wins from three after defeating Penicuik in their first home match of the season.

Penicuik batted first on a good Kelso wicket.

After a fast start, the away side’s innings came to a standstill as Michael Eckard and Steven Patterson took control with the ball.

Eckard finished with 2-24 and Patterson 2-26.

Penicuik ended on 206 off their 50 overs.

After losing openers Greg Davidson and Craig Adams early, Sammy McMahon and Michael Eckard led the recovery for Kelso and never looked in any danger as the required run rate never got above five runs an over.

Eckard finished on 106, which was great to watch for the Kelso faithful, and included his maiden 100 for the club.

Red Ink specialist Sammy McMahon finished on 64, which was a well-controlled and constructed innings, to give Kelso the victory by eight wickets.