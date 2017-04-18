Harrier Bob in marathon charity a-peel

A local athlete is hoping to s-mash a Guinness world record by running the London Marathon dressed as Mr Potato Head.

Gala Harrier Bob Johnson aims to chip a few minutes off the fastest time run by a person in a 3D shape and raise money for The Children’s Trust – a charity which helps children and young people with brain injury.

Bob and his brother Jon after he completed the marathon dressed as a 15kg 7ft dalek in 2006

Bob, an engineer from Walkerburn, has worked tirelessly over the past few months to create the large papier-mache Mr Potato Head costume which he will run the 26 mile course in this Sunday, April 23.

He told the Southern: “So far I’ve spent around 60 hours making the costume and still have finishing touches to add to it, such as the harness, which will support the frame as I run.

“It weighs about 16lbs in total and is made almost entirely out of papier-mache.

“To break the Guinness World Record, I’ll have to run the marathon as the three-dimensional Mr Potato Head in under five hours.

“I’m also hoping to raise as much money as I can for The Children’s Trust who help and support youngsters with a brain injury.”

Bob is no stranger to record-breaking marathon runs – dressed as an ostrich, he broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon run by a three-dimensional bird in 2015.

He also raised more than £10,000 in 2006 after completing the marathon dressed in a 7ft Dalek costume, weighing a hefty 15 kilos.

Bob unveiled his impressive costume on Saturday at a special fundraising coffee morning hosted by fellow Gala Harriers Colin and Sara Green.

If you would like to make a donation and help the charity make a difference to the lives of children with brain injury, please visit’s Bob’s fundraising page by clicking here.